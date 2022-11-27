Just Like Heaven

Not Available

Today Mexico City is a metropolis with many options, but during the 80s and a good chunk of the 90s this city was truly a cultural wasteland. There but a few choices for young people to gather and have fun, to share experiences and listen to music. Super Sound came out right from the middle of this wasteland. In this fantastic record store one could find not only the most diverse musical options, but also a group of employees who were also true fans of rock, punk, techno, or jazz music. This documentary shows how things were back then for young people and how the changes which are now part of our everyday cultural landscape began.