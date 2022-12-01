Not Available

Just Like The Men is an original silent film written in 1914 by Ella Higginson, a novelist, poet laureate, and campaign manager for Frances Axtell. Their campaign was a success making Axtell one of the first women in Washington state to be sworn in to legislative office. The story satirizes Higginson's and Axtell's maiden voyage down the campaign trail. Higginson attempted to break into the movie business in the golden era of Hollywood to no avail. 100+ years later, our women-led production company is picking up where she left off, reviving this screwball-comedy glimpse of women's first entrance into politics, just in time for the 2020 centennial of women's suffrage.