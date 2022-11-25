Just Like Zorro

Not Available

The story is about Zorro and his best friend Kevin. Zorro, his mother Meta and his older sister Zavanna lives in a messy, run down apartment. Zorro's father is dead and his mother is an alcoholic but despite their situation they share a strong bond. Kevin and his family live in one of the more expensive family homes in the area. Although they are financially well off, the father is a violent man who takes his frustrations out on Kevin, his mother and younger sister. Through Kevin's and Zorro's courage and strong friendship they are able to overcome almost anything. We follow the boys in the course of 24 hours as a series of events lead to a fatal ending.