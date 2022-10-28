Not Available

Set in 70s Hong Kong, Just One Look actually tells of Fan (Shawn Yu), whose policeman father commits suicide in a cinema toilet, but Fan believes he was murdered by a gangster nicknamed 'Crazy' (Anthony Wong). Ten years later Fan contemplates avenging his father's death. Meanwhile, he and best friend Ming (Wong Yu Nam), who are movie fans and sell their family wares outside the local cinema, decide to enlist for kung fu lessons after spotting the master's beautiful daughter (Charlene Choi). But Fan falls for a mysterious girl who lives in the countryside (Gillian Chung).