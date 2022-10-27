Not Available

Just One of the Guys

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Triton

When Terry Griffith loses her high school's writing competition, she's convinced that it's because she's a girl. So Terry decides to change high schools and pose as a boy to prove her point. Her brother, Buddy, helps her pass as a guy so well that she is soon making friends with the boys at school, including the attractive Rick, who becomes her new best friend. But her gender-swapping makes things difficult when she falls in love with him.

Joyce HyserTerry Griffith
Clayton RohnerRick Morehouse
Billy JayneBuddy Griffith
Toni HudsonDenise
William ZabkaGreg Tolan
Leigh McCloskeyKevin

