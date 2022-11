Not Available

16 year old Saffy begins to struggle with her gender identity after moving to a new school with gendered uniform. Never really feeling as though she fits in with the boys or girls, Saffy finds herself treading water in the world of identity. She's in a transitive stage of her life, physically, emotionally, and mentally as she begins to face alienation and gender dysphoria in the face of personal revelation and misunderstanding with her mother.