Just Sex, Nothing Personal

Not Available

When Serhiy asks his girlfriend to marry him, he is met with a sound rebuff and an unflattering critique of his poor performance in bed. Broken-hearted and with his world almost falling apart, Serhiy takes a macho decision to spend the New Year holiday with his friend, Vasyl in Prague. After a fairly dismal night in a strip club, Serhiy meets striptease dancer, Diana, who offers to show him the way to become a sex super hero. But his ex-girlfriend seems to be standing in the way of realising his dream. We follow Serhiy's further hot - and ever hotter - adventures in Prague.