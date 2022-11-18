Not Available

On off-camera narrator takes us through several scenarios of "just suppose." First, we watch what would happen if a private detective behaved at home as he does in the movies. It's a ticket to a domestic disturbance. Next, a son gets to treat his father the way his father treats him. In the third episode, to a shopkeeper's chagrin, a man shops for a hat the way a woman does, and in the last and longest sketch, we suppose a household in which the man gets pregnant and has a baby, while the mom, clueless about little children, is the one with the career.