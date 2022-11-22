Just the 3 of Us - Tagalog

Not Available

An unlikely love story between polar opposites Uno and CJ two strangers, and how one night changes their lives forever. Unforeseen circumstances collide and force Uno and CJ to live under the same roof as they both deal with their sense of responsibility and their yearning for security. Uno is motivated by his sense of family while CJ is governed by an unconditional love that should put her first above everything else. The unlikely thing that binds Uno and CJ together paves the way for them to find in each other the kind of love they never thought they needed.