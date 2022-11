Not Available

A heartwarming story for the whole family, Just Where I Belong is a beautiful adventure bursting with love and hope. When Julia, a lonely foster child, discovers an injured rabbit on Christmas Eve, she forms an unlikely friendship with an eccentric old farm woman (Florence Henderson) who vows to nurse the bunny back to health. In the process, Julia's own heart is healed and she forges a bond with her adoptive family that makes her holidays one she - and you - will never forget.