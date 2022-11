Not Available

Just for Laughs: Gags is a Canadian silent comedy/hidden camera reality television show that is under the Just for Laughs brand. In 2000, JFL Gags began airing on French Canadian network Canal D. In the following years, the show was picked up by TVA, CBC and The Comedy Network in Canada, BBC1 in the UK, TF1 in France, and ABC and Telemundo in the United States.