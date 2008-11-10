Justice: A Cross The Universe

The film follows Justice's March 2008 North American tour. This documentary is directed by Romain Gavras, So Me and the band themselves. The documentary is meant to cover less of the band's live shows, and more of their personal experience touring. The live portion of this release was recorded at a concert in San Francisco, California at the Concourse Exhibition Center, on March 27, 2008.
|Xavier de Rosnay
|Himself
|Pedro Winter
|Himself (as Busy P)
|Sébastien Akchoté
|Himself (as SebastiAn)
|Gaspard Augé
|Himself
