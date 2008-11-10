2008

Justice: A Cross The Universe

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

The film follows Justice's March 2008 North American tour. This documentary is directed by Romain Gavras, So Me and the band themselves. The documentary is meant to cover less of the band's live shows, and more of their personal experience touring. The live portion of this release was recorded at a concert in San Francisco, California at the Concourse Exhibition Center, on March 27, 2008.

Cast

Xavier de RosnayHimself
Pedro WinterHimself (as Busy P)
Sébastien AkchotéHimself (as SebastiAn)
Gaspard AugéHimself

