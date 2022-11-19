Justice Be Damned

Not Available

It’s 1860 and a U.S. Marshal is escorting his prisoner, Thomas Redding, to trial for the killing of two women. They wind up in a town that no one ever knew of with ghostly occurrences. The avenging Greek Goddess Nemesis tells the Marshal that here everyone is treated equally. The Marshal kills the ghost of a man whom he killed years earlier several times and Redding becomes the victim of the spirits of the women he killed, only to be brought back by Nemesis. The Marshal uses his wits to be rid of all ghosts. Nemesis appears as a hideous human/reptilian creature about to kill the Marshal. Darlene reappears and stops Nemesis citing she was created for the retribution of humans and not her own. With that, the women disappear. In Yuma, Redding is found guilty at trial but punishment had already been served by Maxine and Darlene and Redding is released. In a flash, Redding is transported back to the Town of Justice by Nemesis and now faces revenge by all the men he killed.