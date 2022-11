Not Available

When a great evil threatens porns very existance, The Justice League of Pornstar Heros comes together to battle the legion of poon. Can Batman and Robin tag-team Catwoman into submission? Are Wonder Woman's truth juices enough to get the General talking? Will the sexy Mob Boss stop the Flash in his tracks? Can Superman get Zatanna to turn a real trick? Will the Green Lantern let Harley Quinn strip him of his ring and more? What are Lex and Poison Ivy scheming?