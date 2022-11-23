Justice League: The Brave and the Bold

Not Available

The first showdown pairs Green Lantern and The Flash against Gorilla Grodd, an evil genius primate with a mind-controlling device and a vendetta against humankind. Only the Justice League can save us from gorilla domination! Then Lex Luthor's reputation as a devious mastermind is finally exposed or is it? Luthor assembles a mighty evildoer team - Ultra-Humanite, Cheetah, Copperhead, Solomon Grundy, Star Sapphire, The Shade and The Joker - to destroy the Justice League. This is the one battle of might and wits that could truly finish the World's Greatest Super Heroes!