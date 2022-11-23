Not Available

Justice League: The Brave and the Bold

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The first showdown pairs Green Lantern and The Flash against Gorilla Grodd, an evil genius primate with a mind-controlling device and a vendetta against humankind. Only the Justice League can save us from gorilla domination! Then Lex Luthor's reputation as a devious mastermind is finally exposed or is it? Luthor assembles a mighty evildoer team - Ultra-Humanite, Cheetah, Copperhead, Solomon Grundy, Star Sapphire, The Shade and The Joker - to destroy the Justice League. This is the one battle of might and wits that could truly finish the World's Greatest Super Heroes!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images