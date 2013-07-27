2013

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction
  • Animation

Not Available

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 2013

Studio

Studio 4°C

When time travel allows a past wrong to be righted for The Flash and his family, the ripples of the event prove disastrous as a fractured, alternate reality now exists where a Justice League never formed, and even Superman is nowhere to be found. Teaming with a grittier, more violent Dark Knight and Cyborg, Flash races to restore the continuity of his original timeline while this new world is ravaged by a fierce war between Wonder Woman's Amazons and Aquaman’s Atlanteans.

Cast

Justin ChambersBarry Allen / The Flash (voice)
Kevin ConroyBruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
Kevin McKiddThomas Wayne / Flashpoint Batman (voice)
Michael B. JordanVictor Stone / Cyborg (voice)
C. Thomas HowellProfessor Eobard "Zoom" Thawne / Reverse-Flash (voice)
Vanessa MarshallWonder Woman (voice)

