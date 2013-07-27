Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

When time travel allows a past wrong to be righted for The Flash and his family, the ripples of the event prove disastrous as a fractured, alternate reality now exists where a Justice League never formed, and even Superman is nowhere to be found. Teaming with a grittier, more violent Dark Knight and Cyborg, Flash races to restore the continuity of his original timeline while this new world is ravaged by a fierce war between Wonder Woman's Amazons and Aquaman’s Atlanteans.
|Justin Chambers
|Barry Allen / The Flash (voice)
|Kevin Conroy
|Bruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
|Kevin McKidd
|Thomas Wayne / Flashpoint Batman (voice)
|Michael B. Jordan
|Victor Stone / Cyborg (voice)
|C. Thomas Howell
|Professor Eobard "Zoom" Thawne / Reverse-Flash (voice)
|Vanessa Marshall
|Wonder Woman (voice)
