Justice League: War

The world is under attack by an alien armada led by the powerful Apokoliptian, Darkseid. A group of superheroes consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and Shazam must set aside their differences and gather together to defend Earth.
|Michelle Monaghan
|Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (voice)
|Alan Tudyk
|Clark Kent / Superman (voice)
|Sean Astin
|Shazam (voice)
|Shemar Moore
|Victor Stone / Cyborg (voice)
|Christopher Gorham
|Barry Allen / The Flash (voice)
|Justin Kirk
|Hal Jordan / Green Lantern (voice)
