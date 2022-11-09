Not Available

Justice League: War

  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DC Entertainment

The world is under attack by an alien armada led by the powerful Apokoliptian, Darkseid. A group of superheroes consisting of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and Shazam must set aside their differences and gather together to defend Earth.

Cast

Michelle MonaghanDiana Prince / Wonder Woman (voice)
Alan TudykClark Kent / Superman (voice)
Sean AstinShazam (voice)
Shemar MooreVictor Stone / Cyborg (voice)
Christopher GorhamBarry Allen / The Flash (voice)
Justin KirkHal Jordan / Green Lantern (voice)

