Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Marc Lamont Hill hosts leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment, including a dialogue with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, rapper TIP “T.I.” HARRIS, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP President Derrick Johnson and more.