Justice Served

Luke Palmer, a Los Angeles widower, has been in therapy for a year since his wife’s accused killer was found Not Guilty at trial. In an attempt to get away from his anguish, Luke takes a trip to Scottsdale for a three-day vacation, but is kidnapped and awakens to find himself in a room with a recording device…and an electrified restraining chair. The next thing Luke knows, a hooded man is dragged into the room and secured in the chair. The hood is removed to reveal Galen Terry, the man acquitted for Luke’s wife’s murder. An ominous voice comes over a loudspeaker and says "My name is Justice. You are here to retry the case of California vs. Terry for the murder of your wife... The defendant’s chair is electrified. The electricity is controlled by the red button. Feel free to use it."