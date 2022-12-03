Justifiable Homicide

Not Available

In 1995 three Puerto Rican teenagers enter an apartment where they are shot many times by plain clothes NYPD officers. Two of the teenagers die and one is wounded. The officers claim the men had come to rob the tenants of the apartment but one of the boy's mothers investigates the shooting after the Grand Jury find everything was fine. The Civilian Compliant Review Board CCRB also pick up her complaint and find proof of a shoddy investigation, over-looked facts and an attempt to cover up anything that would make the NYPD look bad that goes the whole way to Mayor Giuliani himself.