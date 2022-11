Not Available

During the time of the Pahlavi Dynasty - the ruling House of Iran - the US President Richard Nixon is about to visit Tehran, but a violent armed opposing group intend to make their mark by planting a bomb in a public office in protest. However, in the middle of the terror plot a Muslim member of this group decides to confront his own peers on the nature of this act. An action-filled political treat that delves into themes of morality and protest.