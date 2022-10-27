Not Available

The transformation from small-town Canadian boy to international superstar happened almost overnight for recording artist, Justin Bieber. With the help of his mother, Bieber started a You Tube craze fueled by his baby-faced good looks and impressive musical talent. After being discovered by manager Scooter Braun, and then being signed to Usher s record label, it was evident that "Bieber Fever" was just getting started. Now a media fixture and a household name, Bieber lights up the stage with his Top 40 hits and winning smile. Justin Bieber: Rise to Fame delves into not only the musical life of the heartthrob, but also how the young star copes with fame and spends his limited free time. Packed with previously unseen footage and exclusive interviews with the teen idol himself, Rise to Fame chronicles the life of the worldwide pop phenomenon who is tearing up the charts and melting young hearts.