Justin Hayward: Spirits... Live - Live at the Buckhead Theatre Atlanta

In autumn 2013 Justin Hayward, the legendary lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for The Moody Blues embarked on a tour of the American East Coast following the release of his album 'Spirits Of The Western Sky'. It would mark only the second time in his long and illustrious career that he would tour as a solo artist. The shows combined tracks from the 'Spirits' album alongside a mix of classic and rarely heard Moody Blues songs and Justin's worldwide hit 'Forever Autumn'. The final night of the tour at Atlanta's landmark Buckhead Theatre was filmed for this release.