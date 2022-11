Not Available

On June 5 and 6, Justin Lo took over Hong Kong Coliseum for the sixth time in his career to kick off the WeTouch Live 2015 world tour. Staged in part to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the singer-songwriter's debut, the show featured Justin's hits through the years, including "Men's KTV," "Love Song," "Undefeated," B.O.K and Three Two One.