Justin Moorhouse - Live in Salford

Fresh from the 15 date Manchester Arena Phoenix Nights LIVE reunion in aid of Comic Relief (reprising his much loved role of Young Kenny), Justin is ready to hit the road once again. Justin has recently appeared in the new series of Live at the Apollo (BBC1) and Coronation Street (ITV1). He is currently Champion of Champions on Fighting Talk (5Live), a familiar voice on talkSPORT as well as Radio 4’s News Quiz and winner of Celebrity Mastermind. “Simultaneously down-to-earth and out-of-this-world” The List “Comedic Tour-de-force…brought a tear to a critical eye” The Herald “Moorhouse charms the pants off the crowd” Sunday Times.