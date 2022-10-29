Justin Timberlake: Suited Up

Not Available

He is one of the most successful recording artists of the 21st century. From the Mickey Mouse Club to NSYNC, Justin Timberlake has gone on to become an international superstar as a solo artist. There have been many highs and lows throughout his well publicised and extremely high profile career, from his break up with Britney, to winning the life time achievement award at the 2013 VMA awards. There is no doubt that Justin Timberlake is the quintessential superstar of his generation. Throughout this documentary you will discover the ins and outs of his amazing career and personal life, including interviews with the man himself and with show biz experts. This is the truly remarkable story of an iconic superstar....Justin Timberlake.