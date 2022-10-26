1969

Justine

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 1969

Studio

Not Available

In Alexandria, in 1938, Darley, a young British schoolmaster and poet, makes friends through Pursewarden, the British consular officer, with Justine, the beautiful and mysterious wife of a Coptic banker. He observes the affairs of her heart and incidentally discovers that she is involved in a plot against the British, meant to arm the Jewish underground in Palestine. The plot finally fails, Justine is sent to jail and Darley decides to return to England.

Cast

Dirk BogardePursewarden
Robert ForsterNarouz
Anna KarinaMelissa
Philippe NoiretPombal
Michael YorkDarley
John VernonNessim

Images