Children ages 1 through 6 will love travelling with Justine Clarke on this musical journey through the 15 unique songs of 'I Like To Sing'. From the beautifully animated 'Watermelon' to the all singing, all dancing musical numbers of 'The Dancing Chicken' and 'It's Starting To Rain'. 'I Like To Sing' is an exuberant, fun, contemporary and colourful foray into a magical world of music for kids.