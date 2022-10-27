Jutawan Fakir

Not Available

Fakir Bin Miskin works as an office boy in a company in the city. A comical character with a good heart, Fakir is well liked by his colleagues at work, though occasionally gullible as his girlfriend, Zura, is always sucking his money dry. One day he stumbles upon a bag of money, which leaves him feeling undoubtedly fortunate. From then on, Fakir's life becomes a breeze. He no longer is bogged down with debts, and his girlfriend no longer looks down on him. He even donates his money to the needy. But he soon finds out that the money he found was actually stolen. Disturbed, Fakir begins a quest of returning the stolen money to its rightful owner.