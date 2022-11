Not Available

A continuation of "Juvana 2: Terperangkap Dalam Kebebasan". This time, Botak, Daim and Ayam realise that the promise they have made with Raja to release Sara, Botak`s father and Apek`s siblings is only a trap. The mastermind behind the real kidnapping is Raja himself, who wants to take revenge on the people who caused him to go to jail. To make the situation worse, Raja pits the three of them against each other, and conflict ensues.