Picking up a few months after the end of the TV drama series "Juvana", Daim is freed from the juvenile centre after being found not guilty of murdering his mother. He tries to lead a normal life in the outside world, but finds that it is vastly different from life in juvenile prison. Daim begins to attend high school in hopes of finishing his SPM. He also finds a job at the brick factory to support himself. However, in school, he is bullied by the other students and does not have any friends besides Sara. Further, the school guard who knows about his status as an ex-juvenile convict is always watching him. Everything that goes wrong in school is blamed on Daim as well...