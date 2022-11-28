Not Available

Gunji Kawasaki's 1997 movie "Juvenile Crime" aka "Schoolgirl in Cement" was based on the same real-life murder case as Katsuya Matsumura's 1995 movie "Concrete-Encased High School Girl Murder Case" and Hiromu Nakamura's 2004 movie "Concrete." It has been mistaken for Matsumura's movie by a number of bootleggers. In November of 1988 four young men abducted and held Furuta for several weeks in the house of one of the captors. The girl was violently raped and subjected to torture and sexual degradation for example she was forced to masturbate. On 4th January 1989 four sadists beat her with an iron barbell, poured lighter fluid on her legs, arms, face and stomach, and immolated her. She died later that day of shock and her mutilated corpse was hidden in an oil-drum filled with cement.