This is a great concert dvd if you like Juvenile's music and St Louis rap sound made famous by Juve and Nelly. He actually performs all his hit songs on this dvd. What is really cool is that this was filmed in St. Louis - Juvenile's hometown. So the crowds are very wild and energetic. Plus, the show actually includes footage from two diferent concerts so you get alot of exciting crowd participation. You can see how much they love Juvenile in St. Louis.