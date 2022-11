Not Available

Tag along with the artistically inclined Ray -- an 8-year-old urban prodigy who dreams of creating a better world -- and his gifted group of friends in this uncommon animated series about growing up in the inner city. Along the way you'll meet Ray's classmates, Junie, Alexia, JoJo and Meka, as well as Manny, Ray's 15-month-old brother who has a fondness for sunglasses despite his dependence on diapers.