There is a fine line that separates the world above from the dark underground-a line that maintains the division between the "have"s and the "have-not"s. It's either heaven or hell; ecstasy or despair. And for Casey Williams, this is something he is forced to learn. Roughly thrown into a crowded and dingy corral by Overseer Ross Vincent, this new member of the "Stock" is about to learn the truth about the "dark side" of life.