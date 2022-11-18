Not Available

Lovers Shane Rockford and Falcon Exclusive Josh Weston find themselves stranded in farm country when their car is stolen without a trace. Fortunately, a pickup filled with hunky farmers happens by, transporting the pair to a unique rural compound housing a horny herd of hedonistic ranch hands--headed up by Rod Barry and Adam Wolfe. Try as they might to hitch a ride to the nearest phone, Shane and Josh find themselves settling in to a steamy summer of sultry manplay . . . an unexpected boon. But there are dark secrets lurking in the shadows and Josh Weston intends to get to the bottom of this mysterious lusty band of demanding studs. Also featuring Falcon Exclusive Johnny Brosnan in a nonsexual role.