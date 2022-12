Not Available

Jyeshta is a 2004 Indian Kannada language drama film starring Vishnuvardhan, Ashima Bhalla and Devaraj in the lead roles. The film, a remake of Malayalam film Valliettan (2000), is directed and written by director Suresh Krissna and features soundtrack from S. A. Rajkumar. The original version was directed by Shaji Kailas and featured Mammootty and Shobhana in lead roles.