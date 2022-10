Not Available

After releasing their first English-language album The Beginning in late 2010, JYJ took their music to fans all around the world. Held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in November 2010, JYJ Worldwide Concert in Seoul is certainly a world-class show produced by Jeri Slaughter. JYJ performed the songs from The Beginning as well as the Sungkyunkwan Scandal soundtrack and revealed songs from Their Rooms.