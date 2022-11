Not Available

The inaugural show was a co-production between PRIDE Fighting Championships and K-1 held on August 28, 2002. The event was called K-1 Dynamite! by K-1 and PRIDE Shockwave by PRIDE Fighting Championships', though in Japan it was simply called Dynamite!. The live audience totaled 91,108 people, and is the largest on record for either organization or any professional fighting event.