K-1 World GP 2009 Final

Not Available

K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 Final was a martial arts event held by the K-1 on Saturday December 5, 2009 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. It was the 17th inaugural K-1 World GP Final, the culmination of a year full of regional elimination tournaments. All fights followed K-1's classic tournament format and were conducted under K-1 Rules, three rounds of three minutes each, with a possible tiebreaker. The qualification for the top eight fighters was held at the K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 in Seoul Final 16 on September 26, 2009 in Seoul, Korea.