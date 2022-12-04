K-1 World GP K'FESTA 4: Day 1

Not Available

The card will be headlined by a rematch between Yuki Egawa and Tatsuya Tsubakihara for the K-1 Featherweight title. The two previously fought at the K-1 World GP 2020 in Osaka, with Tsubakihara winning a majority decision. In the co-main event, the K-1 Super Lightweight champion Hideaki Yamazaki is scheduled to fight Fukashi Mizutani in a non-title bout. Former two-time Krush Welterweight title challenger Kaisei Kondo will face Maki Dwansonpong. K-1 and Krush Cruiserweight title challenger Hisaki Kato is scheduled to fight Mahmoud Sattari.