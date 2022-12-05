K-1 World GP K'FESTA 4: Day 2

Not Available

The main event bout between Takeru Segawa and Leona Pettas for the K-1 Super Featherweight Championship will serve as the headliner. The heavyweight bout between Kyotaro and Kosuke Jitsutaka was likewise rescheduled. The fight between the former K-1 Lightweight champion Rukiya Anpo and Kaito was scrapped, as Anpo was forced to withdraw due to injury. Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai, Dansiam AyothayaFightGym, Kamlaiphet Pran26 and Petchseenil Sor Puangthong will all be unable to compete due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TETSU versus Tomoya Yokoyama, MIO versus Mako Yamada, Akihiro Kaneko versus Momotaro Kiyama and Hiroki versus Ryuka were all rescheduled for this event as well.