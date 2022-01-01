Not Available

K-1 World Grand Prix 2010 Final was a martial arts event that was held by the K-1 on Saturday, December 11, 2010. It was the 18th K-1 World GP Final, the culmination of a year full of regional elimination tournaments. All fights followed K-1's classic tournament format and was conducted under K-1 Rules, three rounds of three minutes each, with a possible tiebreaker. Quarter final fights Mighty Mo versus Peter Aerts Semmy Schilt versus Kyotaro Gokhan Saki versus Daniel Ghita Alistair Overeem versus Tyrone Spong (Reserve fight); Ewerton Teixeira versus Errol Zimmerman *Winner of Mo/Aerts will face winner of Schilt/Kyotaro, winner of Saki/Ghita will face winner of Overeem/Spong Non-tournament ‘Super fights’ Hesdy Gerges versus Yusuke Fujimoto Sergei Kharitonov versus Jaideep Singh Regulation fight Tsutomu Takahagi versus Hidekazu Kimura