Not Available

K-1 World Grand Prix 2010 in Yokohama was a kickboxing event held by the K-1 on Saturday, April 3, 2010 at the Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa, Japan. It was the first K-1 World GP event held in 2010, featuring five Superfights. In the main event of the evening, the reigning K-1 champion Semmy Schilt defended his K-1 Super Heavyweight tile against Errol Zimmerman. Also Kyotaro retained his K-1 Heavyweight title in a bout with Peter Aerts. All fights were conducted under K-1 rules (3 min. × 3 rounds + 2 extra rounds).