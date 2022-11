Not Available

K-1 World MAX 2010 –70 kg World Championship Tournament Final 16 in Seoul was a martial arts event held by the K-1 on Sunday, October 3, 2010 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, Korea. It was the Final Elimination tournament for top sixteen fighters. The winners have qualified for the K-1 World Max 2010 Final held in November 8, 2010 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan