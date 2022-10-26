Dooley and his dog Jerry Lee still are active as a police team with the LAPD. However, years starting and counting Captain Roger Byers thinks they urgently need to do something with their condition. He even forces them to work with a second team: the one of the young Sergeant Welles and her disciplined Dobermann Zeus. Dooley and Jerry Lee thinks they can work without their new partners but a mysterious sharp-shooter forces them to the ultimate cooperation
|Christine Tucci
|Sgt. Welles
|James Handy
|Captain Byers
|Wade Williams
|Devon Lang
|Mac
|Jerry Lee
|Scotch Ellis Loring
|Phil Cage
|J.J. Johnston
|Fat Tommy
