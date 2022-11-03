K.D. Lang: Live By Request

Not Available

One night in 2000, the extraordinary k.d. lang delivered an emotional and truly magical concert recorded for the A & E series Live by Request, spanning lang's career, from her gripping rendition of Roy Orbison's "Crying" to "Constant Craving" to songs from 2000's Invincible Summer album. Songs: Summerfling, Big Boned Gal, Black Coffee, Trail of Broken Hearts, Crying, Don't Smoke in Bed, The Consequences of Falling, Miss Chatelaine, MacArthur Park, Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray, Fever, Barefoot, Constant Craving, Wash Me Clean, Pullin' Back the Reins, Simple. 67 minutes.