2014

K: Missing Kings

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 17th, 2014

Studio

King Records

The "Academy Island Incident" in which four "kings" cross paths... Since then, Silver Clansmen Kuroh Yatogami and Neko have been searching for their master, Shiro. Without finding any clues to Shiro's whereabouts, the two became disheartened. However, one day, they see HOMRA members Rikio Kamamoto and Anna Kushina being chased by someone.

Cast

Daisuke NamikawaYashiro Isana (voice)
Daisuke OnoKuro Yatogami (voice)
Tomokazu SugitaReishi Munkata (voice)
Mikako KomatsuNeko (voice)
Miyuki SawashiroSeri Awashima (voice)
Mamoru MiyanoSaruhiko Fushimi (voice)

