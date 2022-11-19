K-State | 2003 Big 12 Championship

Not Available

In one of the most stunning upsets in national conference championship history, Kansas State upended Oklahoma, consensus No. 1 in the polls for 16 consecutive weeks, 35-7. This was the fourth consecutive win for the North Division champ in an odd-numbered year - Nebraska in 1997 and ’99, Colorado in 2001 and KSU in 2003. Two of the nation’s testiest defenses entering the game allowed almost 1,000 yards (917 total), but the Wildcats limited the nation’s No. 1 scoring team (48.3 points per game) to a touchdown and added a defensive score to ice the game with 10:16 left to play. Sophomore linebacker Ted Sims had perfect placement for a 27-yard interception return for the fifth K-State touchdown of the night.