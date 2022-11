Not Available

A triangle story. First of all, there's Daisy, the stunning transvestite, looking for his own identity. Then, Hurry Up, the communication streaker on roller skates, moving just to keep moving, unable to sleep and rest, driven by the wish to incite discussions or feelings. And here is Mickey, the pub journalist who believes in social climbing and goes to pieces because of it. In order to make his life bearable, he runs away to the infantile world of Mickey Mouse...